RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

