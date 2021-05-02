Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

