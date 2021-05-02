Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

