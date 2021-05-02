Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000.

Shares of CEMB stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

