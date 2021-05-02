Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 4,037 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

