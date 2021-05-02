salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.32. 5,024,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

