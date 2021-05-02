Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.17 ($115.49).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €87.27 ($102.67) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.