Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $52.37. 1,078,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

