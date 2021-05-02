Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Update

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sauer Energy stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 1,512,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,924. Sauer Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

