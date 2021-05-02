Savior LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Savior LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 49.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 301,642 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75.

