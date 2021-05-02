Savior LLC Has $66,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Savior LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 178,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 175,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

