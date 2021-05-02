Savior LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for approximately 3.9% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of RWM opened at $21.57 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.