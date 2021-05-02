SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 0.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 1,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

