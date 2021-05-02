Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Acquires £80,000 in Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle bought 400,000 shares of Scancell stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scancell alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Martin Diggle sold 200,000 shares of Scancell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Diggle sold 400,000 shares of Scancell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

SCLP opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.31. Scancell Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a market cap of £179.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.