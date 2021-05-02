Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 13,237,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,921,195. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

