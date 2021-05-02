Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.