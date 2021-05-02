Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

