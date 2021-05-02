Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Several analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

