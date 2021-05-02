Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.80

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

