Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

