Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lessened by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

