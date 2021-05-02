Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

