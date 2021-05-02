Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Scopus BioPharma news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,845. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,065 shares of company stock worth $51,096.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS opened at $7.33 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $47.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

