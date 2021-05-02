Scotiabank Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$114.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$105.50 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$115.67.

GIB.A opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.38. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.09.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

