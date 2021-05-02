Scotiabank Raises Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

