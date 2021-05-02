Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $135.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $107.45.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

