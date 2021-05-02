Scotiabank Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $2.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.15.

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

