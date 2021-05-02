Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

