SeaSpine (SPNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.