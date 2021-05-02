Secure Pad Market Cap Tops $5.23 Million (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for about $24.90 or 0.00043693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $338,500.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00279905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.57 or 0.01111524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.00726996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.41 or 0.99986350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,865 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secure Pad directly using U.S. dollars.

