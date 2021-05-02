Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

