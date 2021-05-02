Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.02 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Selfkey has a total market cap of $87.87 million and approximately $69.02 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

