Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 125.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.3%.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.