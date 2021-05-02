ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,685.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

