Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total value of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Emma Griffin acquired 2,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Insiders sold 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070 in the last three months.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

