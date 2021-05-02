Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Decreases By 26.0%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIHDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EIHDF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437. 888 has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

