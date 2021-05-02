Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Decreases By 23.0%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.70. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

