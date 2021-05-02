Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rises By 35.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

