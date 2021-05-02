Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Declines By 43.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.83).

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.