Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Drops By 44.5%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

BBTVF stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. BBTV has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

Get BBTV alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBTVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.