Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Decreases By 24.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

BIGC opened at $59.94 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

