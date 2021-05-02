Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Increases By 60.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 959,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BTBT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 1,042,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,296. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

