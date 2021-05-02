Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 38.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $15.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

