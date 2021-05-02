Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 76.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of BST stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

