Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Drops By 34.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 915,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,459.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $52,863.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,007 shares of company stock valued at $137,720. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Tufton Capital Management owned about 1.59% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BDR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 164,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

