Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Decreases By 23.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.