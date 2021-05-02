Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Expands By 39.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CUK opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

