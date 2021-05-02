Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Decreases By 39.2%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRQDF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

