Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Expands By 44.9%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.