Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Expands By 63.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE EXG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 682,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0616 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

